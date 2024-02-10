Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 77,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,922,000 after buying an additional 618,384 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 240,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.