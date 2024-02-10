Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $122.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

