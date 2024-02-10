Richmond Brothers Inc. Purchases 97 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,080,878 shares of company stock worth $1,033,083,657 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.45 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.41 and a 200 day moving average of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

