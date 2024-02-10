Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $56.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.05.

Get Roblox alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Roblox

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 652.99% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $539,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,477,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $539,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,477,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049 over the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Roblox by 171.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,457,000 after acquiring an additional 686,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,463 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in Roblox by 54.6% in the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 683,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 241,364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 829.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Roblox by 42.9% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.