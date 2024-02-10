Ronald A. Dragg Sells 1,413 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $119,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,651 shares in the company, valued at $901,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kirby Trading Up 0.6 %

Kirby stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.87. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $64.92 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

