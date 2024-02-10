Rosenblatt Securities Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $300.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.91.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $281.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -119.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

