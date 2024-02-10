Roth Capital Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bowlero in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $227.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

BOWL stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,440,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,632,000 after acquiring an additional 236,060 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

