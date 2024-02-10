Royal Bank of Canada Boosts FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $302.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $302.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.19.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $273.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.29.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

