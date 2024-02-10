Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$153.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRI. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$180.11.

TRI opened at C$213.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$195.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$182.52. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$154.95 and a twelve month high of C$214.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$546,499.26. In other news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total value of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. Insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

