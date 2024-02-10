Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.64.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$44.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.77. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$31.24 and a 1 year high of C$45.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.08. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 3.975265 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Johnston bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. In other Russel Metals news, Director Cynthia Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total transaction of C$62,118.00. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

