RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of RXO worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 6,329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 7,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RXO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXO has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at RXO

In related news, Director Christine S. Breves bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 747,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $15,135,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,755,649 shares in the company, valued at $278,551,892.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine S. Breves bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 953,372 shares of company stock worth $19,148,700 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RXO Stock Down 2.3 %

RXO stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,028.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12. RXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.33 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RXO

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.