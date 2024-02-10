RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of RXO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.58.

Get RXO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RXO

RXO Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 507.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.12. RXO has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.17.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.33 million. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RXO will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RXO

In related news, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $1,967,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,845,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,668,408.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 953,372 shares of company stock worth $19,148,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 6,329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RXO in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.