Ryan D. Taylor Sells 150,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.89, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

