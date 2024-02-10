Safeguard Financial LLC Purchases 2,224 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after buying an additional 1,537,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $420.55 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $245.61 and a one year high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.39 and its 200 day moving average is $354.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

