Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1,159.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,726 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.62 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.