SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.27

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $1.91. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 311,184 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCYX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut SCYNEXIS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

SCYNEXIS Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. SCYNEXIS had a net margin of 53.14% and a return on equity of 238.09%. As a group, analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

