Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.69.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
