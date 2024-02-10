Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 83,847 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.6 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

