Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,128 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

HDV stock opened at $103.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.95. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $105.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

