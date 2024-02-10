Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average of $96.18.
Insider Transactions at Moderna
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MRNA
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Moderna
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.