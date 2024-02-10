Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average of $96.18.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

