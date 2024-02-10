Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,316 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,799,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,124,000 after acquiring an additional 464,946 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after acquiring an additional 340,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE BTI opened at $30.76 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.