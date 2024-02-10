Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 445 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $826,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after purchasing an additional 330,624 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM opened at $39.59 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCOM shares. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

