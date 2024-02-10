Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities lowered Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $204.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $229.02.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

