Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,883 Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

