Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 60,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haleon by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 216,478 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

HLN stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Haleon

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.