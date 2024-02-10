Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.51 and a 12-month high of $160.53. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Baidu

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.