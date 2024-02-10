Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PDD in the third quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in PDD by 14.7% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 550,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 70,715 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,392,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,517,000 after acquiring an additional 110,903 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 238,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.54. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

