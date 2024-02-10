Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 552 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

