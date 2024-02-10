Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 727 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 555,375 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 38,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,650,000 after purchasing an additional 709,615 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 120.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 580,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 317,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

FITB opened at $33.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $37.51.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

