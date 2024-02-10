Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 781 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

