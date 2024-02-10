Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JIG opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.48.

About JPMorgan International Growth ETF

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

