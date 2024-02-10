Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,338,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,481,000 after purchasing an additional 336,042 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,572,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF opened at $53.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.