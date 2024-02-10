Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $128.59 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $129.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

