Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $53.07 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.