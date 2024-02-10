Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 66,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 66,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

