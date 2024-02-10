Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $36,853,000. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,940,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 843.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 161.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD opened at $1,174.51 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,183.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,144.56.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,140.73% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

