Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 55.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 27.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,494.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,438.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,407.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,552.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

