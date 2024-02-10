Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MetLife by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in MetLife by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,777,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,870 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,241,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,103,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.12.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

