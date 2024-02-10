Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $228.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.11. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $173.49 and a 52-week high of $228.35.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9112 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

