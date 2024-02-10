Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of HSY opened at $195.45 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

