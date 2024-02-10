Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $123,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $58.42 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

