Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $91.18.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEE

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.