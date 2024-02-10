Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in KeyCorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KEY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KEY opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.