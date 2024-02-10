Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $263,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $109.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.15. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

