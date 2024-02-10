Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in eBay by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,749 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

