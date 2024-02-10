Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP stock opened at $164.31 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.