Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,355,565 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,900,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,787 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 52.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114,492 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 39,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $34.51 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.