Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $595,800,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of D stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $59.77.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

