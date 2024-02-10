Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.55.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

