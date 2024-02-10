Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,585 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in GSK by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 409,479 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,475,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,406 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,730.00.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.